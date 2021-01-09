Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.30 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $19,800.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 304,160,280 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.