Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Head to Head Contrast

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Globe Life has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Globe Life and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 1 2 2 0 2.20 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globe Life currently has a consensus target price of $97.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Globe Life’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 15.38% 9.94% 2.78% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globe Life and Federal Life Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.23 $760.79 million $6.75 14.29 Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Summary

Globe Life beats Federal Life Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; and medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

