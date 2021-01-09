Feellike (FLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143,040.66

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $143,040.66 and $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.00583142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050866 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

