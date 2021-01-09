Fetch 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.86 or 0.03808470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00292750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

