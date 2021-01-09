Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 46.5% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi, Bittrex, Coinsuper and Bitrabbit. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $58.31 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00278396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.00 or 0.02821240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, MXC, Korbit, BitAsset, Dcoin, KuCoin, HitBTC, Bitrabbit, BiKi, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, Coinall, WazirX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

