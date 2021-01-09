Financial Analysis: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) versus Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intuitive Surgical and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 3 8 11 0 2.36 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $718.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.31%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 24.45% 12.08% 10.44% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $4.48 billion 21.49 $1.38 billion $9.95 82.29 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.50 billion 5.43 $266.95 million N/A N/A

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

