FIO Protocol (FIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 736,177,735 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.