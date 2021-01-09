FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.39 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 48,054 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) alerts:

In other news, insider John Conoley acquired 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £2,069.92 ($2,704.36).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.