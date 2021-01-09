Firo (XZC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.68 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $42.52 million and $4.68 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00009043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,223.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.84 or 0.02997939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00417521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.25 or 0.01114063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00350379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 180.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00176670 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,405,968 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.