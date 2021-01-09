First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In other First Horizon news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 665,201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 474,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 337,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 936,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 4,197,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,597. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

