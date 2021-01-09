First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.57. 233,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 63,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 149,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter.

