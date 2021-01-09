FirstBlood Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,170.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. FirstBlood has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.95 or 0.03688265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00291082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

