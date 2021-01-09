Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.47. Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,794,798 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$0.40 target price on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

