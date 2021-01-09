Flash (FLASH) Hits One Day Volume of $257.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $257.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00570138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00217163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars.

