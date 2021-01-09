FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last week, FLETA has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $195,974.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00108142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00691943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052014 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,087,618,627 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

