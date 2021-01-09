Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) & KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Financial Survey

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 23.04% 10.64% 3.77% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Flex LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 1.87 $58.00 million N/A N/A Flex LNG $119.97 million 4.60 $16.97 million N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KNOT Offshore Partners and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67

KNOT Offshore Partners currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Volatility & Risk

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Flex LNG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

