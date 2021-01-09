FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.62. 18,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 45,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,831,000. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 61.5% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.