FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.63. Approximately 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) by 130.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.99% of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

