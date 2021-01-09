FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.38. 243,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 160,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 363,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 166,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 128,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period.

