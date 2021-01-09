FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.12

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.12 and traded as high as $93.90. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund shares last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 14,517 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 1,007.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

