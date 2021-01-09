FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $284,456.57 and $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00043162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04147382 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00290086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.