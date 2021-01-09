FLO (FLO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,073.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $42,073.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 129.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

