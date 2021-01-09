FlypMe (FYP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,605.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 121.5% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $23,605.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.21 or 0.04081109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00293584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

