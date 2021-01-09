Folder Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $398,203.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.00566202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00218428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00051015 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

