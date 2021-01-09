Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE FL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

