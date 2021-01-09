Force Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $4.82 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Force Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.81 or 0.04184443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.00291517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

