Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.82).

FORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £605.91 million and a PE ratio of -883.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. Forterra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

