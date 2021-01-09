ForTube (FOR) Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. ForTube has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One ForTube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.50 or 0.02805309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012013 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.