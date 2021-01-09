ForTube (FOR) Market Cap Hits $7.07 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One ForTube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $7.07 million and $2.62 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.53 or 0.04808409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00305035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

