Fortuna Market Capitalization Reaches $432,828.70 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $432,828.70 and $1,108.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.53 or 0.04808409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00305035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

FOTA is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

