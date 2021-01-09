Fortuna Trading Up 9.2% This Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $494,427.32 and approximately $1,287.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.50 or 0.02805309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

