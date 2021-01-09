Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Hits $646,309.38

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Fountain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a market cap of $646,309.38 and $2,503.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00580139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

