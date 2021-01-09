Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Up 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.01. 3,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 5,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 109,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.