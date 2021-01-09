Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000.

