Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.03. 2,421 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000.

