Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. BidaskClub raised Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,775,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 216.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 897,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $17,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.28. 3,305,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,392. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.