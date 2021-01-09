Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,047 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Franklin Resources worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $1,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $1,459,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

