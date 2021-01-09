Freddie Mac (FHL.F) (FRA:FHL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Freddie Mac (FHL.F) (FRA:FHL) dropped 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €1.59 ($1.87) and last traded at €1.59 ($1.87). Approximately 470 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.69 ($1.98).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €1.78.

About Freddie Mac (FHL.F) (FRA:FHL)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

