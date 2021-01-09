Friendz (FDZ) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $977,454.13 and $33,156.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,510,574 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

