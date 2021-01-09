Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.04

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and traded as high as $66.44. Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 109,798 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £36.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.80.

In other Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) news, insider Andrew Richmond sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total value of £99,000 ($129,344.13). Also, insider Michael Bourne sold 148,000 shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £99,160 ($129,553.17).

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the commercialization and exploitation of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

