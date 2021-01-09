FTX Token Price Up 49.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. FTX Token has a market cap of $884.58 million and $29.24 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.38 or 0.00022948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.05 or 0.03590707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00284449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

