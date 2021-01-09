Function X Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Function X has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $17.40 million and $1.32 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,592.57 or 0.99925109 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001905 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044015 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,672,961 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

