Function X Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Function X has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $17.40 million and $1.32 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,592.57 or 0.99925109 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008079 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016525 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001905 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010488 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044015 BTC.
About Function X
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
