FunFair Trading Up 87.1% This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, FunFair has traded 87.1% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $75.76 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.