Fusion Price Up 37.8% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Fusion has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $2.26 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,895.23 or 0.98119217 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,046,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,476,253 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, Bibox, Ethfinex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

