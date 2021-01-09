FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $9,628.41 and approximately $12.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00037726 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002656 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

