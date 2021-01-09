FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Hits $195,896.05

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $195,896.05 and $454.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.37 or 0.03790262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00284990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

