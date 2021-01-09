FYDcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,148.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 538,765,676 coins and its circulating supply is 514,317,519 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

