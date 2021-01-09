GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $813,714.89

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, GAMB has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $813,714.89 and $7,608.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.95 or 0.03688265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00291082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

