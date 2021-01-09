GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $82,551.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,904,969 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

