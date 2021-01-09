GAPS Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $461.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,637.26 or 0.99889623 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043491 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.